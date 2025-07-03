Did anyone notice the t-shirt that Kenny Omega was wearing for his surprise return appearance after the main event of AEW Dynamite 300?

There’s a story behind that shirt.

The AEW star surfaced on social media on Thursday to release a detailed statement explaining the significance of the t-shirt he wore (pictured above and below) on the special milestone 300th episode of AEW Dynamite from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on July 2, 2025.

“The Cleaner” shared the following statement via his official X account:

Not many know my beginning days of what started my 11 year journey in Japan. Masa Takanashi was my first roommate in the DDT Pro dormitory in 2008 and soon introduced me to future AEW athletes, Emi Sakura and Riho. A little later, Hikaru Shida as well. Whether I was full time in DDT or even NJPW, I could always count on Takanashi to help me train at a dojo somewhere. His work to help develop the indies and Joshi scene was never for any selfish reason. He just simply loves to help wherever he can and be involved in the sport of professional wrestling. I can truly say he is one of the greatest and safest professional wrestlers I’ve had a chance to work with over the years and it’s a shame that I can’t directly introduce his work to fans on an international level. But rest assured, his influence is shown in every performance of mine, no matter what promotion I represent. Takanashi now is in a dire struggle after a terrible accident in a match. He isn’t the type to seek attention, money, or gratitude, but I’m personally making a choice now to share why he has and will continue to be so special and important to me and the scene as a whole. Thanks to all who’ve read this. If you’re interested in learning more, please check out Sakura’s tweet.