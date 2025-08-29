— A new update has surfaced regarding the health of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega is said to be dealing with “very serious pain,” though the exact source of the issue has not been revealed.

The news comes on the heels of Omega’s appearance at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 in London, where he competed in the ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage main event.

Omega’s health has been a recurring concern in recent years. He previously missed significant time from late 2023 to mid-2024 due to diverticulitis, which required surgery.

UPDATE: Kenny Omega took to Twitter to respond to the report, writing,

“Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine💪”

Everybody is in some way, right? Let’s not worry about me, we got work to do next week! I’ll be fine💪 https://t.co/lKHKm8E4KT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 29, 2025

— A new update has surfaced regarding Orange Cassidy’s recovery and return to AEW.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former AEW International Champion is expected back in the ring “somewhat soon” after being sidelined since March 2025 with a torn pectoral muscle.

This report backs up an earlier Fightful update, which noted Cassidy had been medically cleared and was on track to return “sooner than later.”

Cassidy’s comeback is seen as a timely boost for AEW, which has recently dealt with injuries to major stars including Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. His return also coincides with AEW’s road to All Out 2025 on September 20.