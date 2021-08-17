This past Saturday night saw Kenny Omega successfully defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX, a matchup that saw the Cleaner accompanied by Konnan and El Idolo accompanied by the legendary Ric Flair. News had surfaced days later that the original plan had El Idolo winning the title, but AEW, who has complete control of Omega’s outside bookings, asked them to delay.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega actually offered to drop the title on the day-of TripleMania XXIX after finding out that Flair would be accompanying El Idolo, and even convinced AEW President Tony Khan that it would make sense story-wise to lose the championship. However, it was AAA who decided to stick with Omega as champion, with the report indicating that plans had already been made for Omega’s next title defense.

