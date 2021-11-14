Last night’s AEW Full Gear pay per view was headlined by Kenny Omega and Adam Page for the world title, a match that saw the Hangman crowned as the fourth world champion in the company’s history.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Omega was actually working the bout with an injured shoulder. While the exact details of the damage were not revealed the report stated that the Cleaner could barely lift the bench bar at the gym, an issue he was been dealing with for some time. Dave Meltzer added that Omega told him that he could work a match without the use of his shoulders, something he and Bryan Alvarez praised Omega for doing on last night’s show.

It was reported back in August that Omega was dealing with a slew of injuries that could potentially cut time off his already illustrious career. Whether he takes some time off now that he is no longer world champion remains to be seen.