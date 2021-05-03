Andrade issued a challenge to AEW and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega to a match for his AAA Mega Championship.

He did so in a video package that aired during the Lucha Libre AAA World Wide’s Rey de Reyes show on Saturday. The former WWE star wants the match to take place at this year’s TripleMania event.

Omega responded to the challenge by writing the following on Twitter:

“I’m a busy guy, give me some time to think about it.”