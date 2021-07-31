AEW, AAA, and IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who made a false claim that the Cleaner had been previously kicked out of Ohio Valley Wrestling during his days in the WWE developmental system. Omega, who has never been to OVW, fired back by stating that the fan exhibited cult-like behavior.

The Cleaner writes, “This is what happens when you’re proud to be a beta, a follower, and member of a “cult”. You’ll believe anything that fits your desired narrative and publicly look like a f***ing fool for it. (BTW, never once been to OVW. Never been kicked out of any promotion. Try again).”

For reference…Omega worked for Deep South Wrestling (DSW) back in 2005-2006 when the indie federation was a development territory for WWE. He has in the past been vocal about his dislike of the experience, specifically calling out former trainers Bill Demott and Jody Hamilton. See his tweet below.