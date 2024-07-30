Kenny Omega has finally responded to Gabe Kidd.

“The Cleaner” surfaced on social media on Tuesday and replied to a post on X from the rising international pro wrestling star, who is the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and currently competing in the G1 Climax 34 tournament.

Omega wrote the following in response to Kidd’s post, which simply included Omega’s name and two hour glasses and a clock emoji:

You must have forgotten that I work for AEW. Most of our roster are delusional psychopaths like you so I’m kinda used to the schtick. Tell you what, brah – Go win that G1 and maybe I’ll think about gifting you with the “Kenny Omega touch”. The same one that scored all your top talent that bag here in the US. Good Luck.