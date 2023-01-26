Kenny Omega has responded to WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jake Roberts calling him one of the best of all-time.

The Cleaner took to Twitter to thank Roberts for his praise, then returned the favor by calling The Snake a master of psychology. Omega later jokes that Roberts liking him is probably why Lance Archer has not come after him yet in AEW.

Omega’s tweet reads, “High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt all these years).”

High praise from an absolute master of psychology. (Now I can see why I was mostly safe from @LanceHoyt 😅 all these years) https://t.co/wHefmWaZVB — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 26, 2023

Omega won the IWGP U.S. Championship from Will Ospreay at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17, then one week later recaptured the AEW Trios Championship, along with The Young Bucks, at AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles.