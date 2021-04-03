The Cleaner has responded to the Olympic Hero.

During the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle named current AEW world champion Kenny Omega as a dream opponent:

Oh, gosh, that’s one of my dream matches! Kenny is extremely talented. I saw a match with him in Japan and I thought, ‘Wow this guy’s incredible.’ He reminds me a lot of AJ Styles. They both have the same style where they can fly and do groundwork equally well.

After seeing the reports make the rounds Omega has responded to Angle’s praise by writing the following on Twitter:

The best all-rounder to ever do it, folks. I’ll drink to that.

Angle was at one point rumored to be the new AEW signing back at Revolution, a signing that ended up being Christian Cage. Does a matchup between Angle and Omega interest you? Sound off in the comments, and check out Omega’s tweet below.