Kenny Omega is still your AAA Mega champion.

The Cleaner retained his title against Laredo Kid at tonight’s TripleMania XXVIII pay per view, which also featured AEW’s Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) and a Hair vs. Hair matchup between Pagano and Chesmman.

Omega picked up the victory after connecting with his signature One-Winged Angel finisher off the top rope. You can see a clip of the spot below.

A Super One Winged Angel from The Collector @KennyOmegamanX to retain the AAA Championship to continue he’s journey to restore balance in professional wrestling. #TriplemaniaXXVIII #KennyOmega pic.twitter.com/rbIfRN64OF — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) December 13, 2020

Omega is set to appear at this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT on AXS, then will battle Joey Janela the next night on AEW Dynamite.