AAA held its TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico.
AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega successfully defended the title against Andrade El Idolo, which marked the first-ever singles encounter between them.
Andrade had his father-in-law in his corner, Ric Flair, for the match. Flair had departed from WWE earlier this month after a disagreement with Vince McMahon. Flair even got involved in the match by chopping Omega and applying a figure-four to Konnan.
Omega with the belt and then deliver a one-winged angel to pick up the win
A main event strut. Wooo!@KennyOmegamanX @AndradeElIdolo @RicFlairNatrBoy #TriplemaníaXXIX pic.twitter.com/7n5SNC4DMF
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 15, 2021