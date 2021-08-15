AAA held its TripleMania XXIX event on Saturday night from Mexico City, Mexico.

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega successfully defended the title against Andrade El Idolo, which marked the first-ever singles encounter between them.

Andrade had his father-in-law in his corner, Ric Flair, for the match. Flair had departed from WWE earlier this month after a disagreement with Vince McMahon. Flair even got involved in the match by chopping Omega and applying a figure-four to Konnan.

Omega with the belt and then deliver a one-winged angel to pick up the win