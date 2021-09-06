AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega put the title on the line against Christian Cage at the All Out pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chicago, Illinois at Now Arena.

The match was slow at first and the crowd was dead throughout. Omega hit a moonsault off the barricade. Cage with a spear off the apron through the table. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came out only to be taken care of. Omega hit the one winged angel from the top rope for the win.

Omega previously lost the Impact Wrestling World Title to Cage on the premiere episode of Rampage.

Original plans called for Adam Page to challenge Omega for the top prize in AEW, but that was changed as he went on leave ahead of the birth of his first child.