Impact World Champion Kenny Omega made his latest title defense against Mooseat at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special on Saturday night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

Moose earned this title match by winning the six-man match at the Under Siege special last month.

This match went a lengthy amount of time. There was some outside interference by The Young Bucks. Post-match, the lights went out and then back on with Sami Callihan coming out to attack The Young Bucks.

Don Callis fired Callihan for hitting Omega with a chair. Scott D’Amore argued with Callis and this is how the show ended.

Omega will defend the title against Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17th. He previously made his latest title defense as AEW Champion against PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing last month.