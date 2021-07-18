Impact World Champion Kenny Omega made his latest title defense against Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV event on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

This No DQ Match had various wild moments such as weapons, a table piledriver spot and more. Omega went over to retain the title. Post-match, NJPW star Jay White came out to confront Omega. The Bullet Club logo was shown with someone else running to the ring, but they cut away and went off the air with a cliffhanger ending.

Jay White has shown up at IMPACT Slammiversary to challenge Kenny Omega. pic.twitter.com/fJl84zvn6D — Chris Samsa (@TheChrisSamsa) July 18, 2021

Omega just defended the title against Moose last month Moose at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special.

Omega previously made his latest title defense as AEW Champion against PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing in May.