Kenny Omega is still your IWGP United States Champion.

The Cleaner defeated Jeff Cobb on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from St. Louis, a match that Cobb had been asking clamoring for ever since Omega won the title from Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17 back in January. Despite his best efforts, he fell victim to Omega’s One-Winged Angel.

However, the champion didn’t have too much time to celebrate. The Blackpool Combat Club, led by Jon Moxley, surrounded the ring and looked prepared to attack Omega after his victory. Bryan Danielson then came out and convinced the BCC to back off, but it was all a ruse as the American Dragon then attacked Omega and trapped him in the crossface.

#AndStill!!!@KennyOmegaManX retains the IWGP U.S Heavyweight Championship after a hard-hitting, physical battle against @RealJeffCobb here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/nwKh3MJo78 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

An extremely intriguing turn of events as the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson returns in the midst of this potential #BlackpoolCombatClub beatdown of @KennyOmegaManX?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6ab7RnJBmM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 30, 2023

This is Danielson’s first appearance since his loss to MJF at AEW Revolution. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.