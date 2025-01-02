Kenny Omega will be appearing on the January 8th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Although specific details about his return are still under wraps, Omega confronted Kazuchika Okada at AEW Worlds End 2024 after Okada won the 2024 AEW Continental Classic. Omega handed Okada the title before exiting the ring, signaling his next chapter in AEW.

Omega is scheduled to return to the ring at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th. He will face Gabe Kidd at that show.

'I'm still the best bout machine, I'm still the cleaner…and it's not over'

– Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at Worlds End! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/XRFj47LBtg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 2, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay White defeated Roderick Strong and Swerve Strickland in a triple threat match to earn the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet on the January 8th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The finish of the match came when White hit Strong with the Blade Runner before securing the pinfall.

Ricochet interfered in the match, stabbing Swerve with a pair of scissors.

The Casino Gauntlet features an unknown amount of competitors entering in timed intervals.

And finally, AXS TV has confirmed that its agreement to air New Japan Pro Wrestling on the network has expired.

As we reported on Monday here on eWn, NJPW on AXS TV is ending as the TV agreement between the two companies expired on January 1, 2025.

AXS issued the following statement to confirm the news:

“We will not be airing New Japan Pro Wrestling for the foreseeable future. Our agreement expired at the end of 2024. And we do not comment on the state of current or future agreements.”

New Japan Pro Wrestling reportedly opted not to renew the contract and is seeking a deal with a larger station in the United States.