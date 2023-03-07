Kenny Omega has been an active competitor in the AEW trios division ever since he returned from some much-needed time off to get healthy back in 2022. The Cleaner and the Young Bucks would become the first-ever AEW Trios Champions, but the group was temporarily suspended following the scuffle with CM Punk at ALL OUT.

When the Elite returned they were engaged in a Best-of-Seven series against the Death Triangle, where they eventually won the Trios titles. However, their run came to an end at this past Sunday’s Revolution when the House of Black dethroned them. Many AEW fans have wondered what direction the Elite would be going in after this, specifically Omega. Well, now Don Callis has shed some light on this.

Callis, also known as the Invisible Hand, shared a photo of himself next to Omega warning to the pro wrestling universe that “their focus is back” and that everyone should be “very afraid.” The look is giving fans “Cleaner” vibes from Omega, who has only wrestled one singles-match in 2023, which was a victory over Will Ospreay at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17. The post comes at an interesting time since Omega’s contract with AEW is reportedly expected to be up soon and rumors of him having WWE interest is once again making the rounds.

Check out Callis’ tweet below.