Kenny Omega is back in AEW.

The Cleaner returned at this evening’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite in West Virginia, where he was the mystery partner for the Young Bucks in their opening round matchup of the trios tournament. The Elite were victorious in their reunion, defeating La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee, RUSH, Andrade El Idolo) to advance to the semifinals.

Omega was absent from programming since November 2021, and had been rehabbing numerous injuries that he had worked through for years, not to mention a severe battle with vertigo. At last year’s Full Gear he lost the AEW world title to Adam “Hangman” Page, paying off a storyline that had started prior to the launch of AEW.

Highlights from Omega’s return can be found below.

Kenny Omega is BACK. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yt3Q3krcpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022