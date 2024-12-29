Kenny Omega has returned to All Elite Wrestling.

During Saturday night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event, Kazuchika Okada retained his Continental Championship, overcoming Will Ospreay in a hard-fought match. Despite hitting Ospreay with his Rainmaker finisher, Okada had to deliver a second one before securing the win, as Ospreay kicked out of the first attempt.

With this victory, Okada has now tied the record for five major tournament victories. This includes his four NJPW G1 Climax wins, bringing him in line with the legendary Masahiro Chono, who also holds this record.

Following Okada’s win over Ospreay, Christopher Daniels came to the stage to announce that he’s no longer an AEW EVP so he couldn’t present Okada with the AEW Continental Classic belt. Instead, he brought out the returning Kenny Omega to do the honor.

Kazuchika Okada is taking advantage of how much blood Willl Ospreay has lost already tonight! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RainmakerXOkada | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/MpG4LIYc7C — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024

You can check out some highlights from the match below: