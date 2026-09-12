Kenny Omega has opened up about the mindset he brings into his biggest matches.

During an appearance on The Anime Effect Podcast (see video below), the two-time AEW World Champion discussed his approach to preparing for marquee bouts and why he tries to think outside the box when the opportunity presents itself.

“I always do the best that I can but I do try to go outside the box when the option’s there and for my big matches, absolutely, always try to think outside the box,” Omega said.

Omega explained that having an opponent with the same goal makes that process much easier, as both wrestlers can focus on making the overall match as strong as possible.

“Because in my biggest of matches, I think that both myself and my opponent, for the most part, have the best of intentions to make the match as a whole look good rather than just make themselves look good. So I’ve been lucky in that regard.”

Omega also reflected on his recent main event against Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2026, where he defeated Ospreay to capture the AEW World Championship.

While discussing the match, Omega gave special praise to referee Paul Turner and the trust he has developed in him.

“It was incredible all around. Even our referee, Paul Turner. What a main event referee job he’s done for us. I trust him with all of my being.”

Omega considers Turner AEW’s top referee for major main events, while also praising Rick Knox for his ability to handle more chaotic matches.

“For a guy that’s doing the main events… he’s the main event referee, to me anyway, and for the chaos type of matches, I mean, you gotta give it up to (Rick) Knox. Knox knows how to be exactly where he needs to be when everyone’s flying everywhere because he’s got that PWG experience.”