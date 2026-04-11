Kenny Omega’s comeback trail could culminate in world championship gold this weekend.

But at times, his journey to return to the ring looked bleak.

During an interview this week with VICE.com, the AEW star addressed how returning too soon from diverticulitis almost ruined his overall comeback.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topics with his thoughts.

On coming back too early from diverticulitis: “I’m just still a little tiny bit on the mend, because it’s a process that takes a long time. Plus, I came back way too early, so I hindered my own full recovery because of the schedule that I took [on] probably a year and a half too soon, which it is what it is, but here we are.”

On the early return only making his overall comeback more difficult: “Finally, I’ve been able to find the equation. I’ve been able to figure out a diet, a workout plan, and a way to stay as healthy as possible and get results, which is the most important part. It was really difficult to regain usable energy. It was tough to feel like I had any spring left in my step.”

On how at times he feels better than ever: “There are days when I don’t feel so great still, but then there are days when I do feel great. When I’m at the gym, whether it be with a large group of people, or whether I’m just with one training partner, even heck, just by myself, I’m monitoring myself when I have those great days. I think, ‘My goodness, where is this energy coming from today? Where is the strength coming from today?’ This is the type of stuff the old Kenny Omega could be doing.”

Kenny Omega is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view this Sunday, April 12, 2026, live from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.