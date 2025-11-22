Kenny Omega is openly acknowledging that the finish line of his in-ring career is starting to come into focus.

Speaking with CBS Sports in an interview published Saturday, the former AEW World Champion said he’s been thinking “a lot” about the right moment to call it a career. Omega noted that he doesn’t want to keep wrestling past the point where his body — or his legacy — would suffer for it.

“I would like to be in a situation where I left the ring not having any regrets, and not feeling embarrassed or that I tarnished my reputation,” Omega said. “So I’d like to leave while I have some semblance of athleticism left in my body. I don’t want to completely work until the wheels fall off, and the person who leaves wrestling is one who barely resembles the Kenny Omega of old.”

Now 42, Omega has battled through a long list of injuries in recent years, including a dangerous case of diverticulitis in 2023. He admitted that his condition fluctuates from day to day, and that part of the challenge is pushing through the rough patches without letting fans see the toll.

“I’m trying to do that without making it very obvious that there are good and bad days for Kenny Omega,” he continued. “I want to do the best I can. I don’t want people to worry about me. I want to do a performance that I’m proud of, and that my opponent can benefit from… without further endangering myself.“

When it comes to retirement, Omega revealed that his ideal exit would be so seamless that AEW fans are too busy enjoying new stars to even notice he’s stepped away.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about when that timing would be. Another important thing for me is, when I finally do leave, whenever that may be, and this might sound odd, I don’t want people to be sad,” Omega said. “In fact, the best-case scenario for me is that they don’t realize I’m gone at all. I’d love to have the peace of mind that the company has built enough stars so that their star is shining bright enough to distract from me stepping away from the scene. That would make me most happy.”

Omega’s next test comes tonight at AEW Full Gear, where he teams with Jurassic Express to face The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander in a match carrying a $1 million prize for the winners.

