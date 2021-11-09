AEW superstar and current world champion Kenny Omega recently responded to the wrestling historian Ciarán on Twitter after the account shared footage of the Cleaner’s classic unsanctioned showdown with Jon Moxley from Full Gear 2019, a match that Moxley would go on to win. Omega writes,”If I’d won this match this would have been one of my favorites. I lost though, so, I don’t wanna talk about it.”

That’s not all. Ciarán also shared clips of Omega taking on Seth Rollins (Tyler Black at the time) and Bryan Danielson in Ring of Honor back in 2008. On this one Omega writes, “I just wanted to go out and have a great match. Ended up being the first time I had to super glue a cut closed. Seth never did me wrong like you did, Bryan. I won’t forget that.”

Check it out below.

If I’d won this match this would have been one of my favorites. I lost though, so, I don’t wanna talk about it. https://t.co/IyaAjIbSYi — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 9, 2021