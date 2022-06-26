AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where The Cleaner discussed a number of different topics, including some insight on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, how each character will feel unique, and how it will still include Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the Fight Forever video game has to be fun and feel unique:

“The game has to be fun. I also want the game to have its own feel. A match with Kenny Omega should feel like a Kenny Omega match. The same with Darby Allin or Nyla Rose. There can be universal counters, but the characters need their unique signature moves. So you’re not going to see Sting do a springboard top rope frankensteiner. Sting will feel like Sting. My hope is that whoever you like, you’ll get to enjoy playing like them in the game.”

Says there will be cool game modes:

“There is also some real cool stuff with the game modes. There will be a couple surprises, too. The plan is to show new material as soon as possible. We’re getting very close.”

How Cody Rhodes will still be in the game:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved. We’ve built this game from the ground up, starting everything from scratch. That’s why I thought this game could coincide with the birth of this company. You get to experience AEW from the beginning, from day one. The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”