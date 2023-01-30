Kenny Omega is on an impressive winning streak that includes capturing two titles, but The Cleaner admits he’s still feeling the physical effects of each contest.

Omega recently spoke with Comicbook.com about his NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 showdown with Will Ospreay, then the Escalera De La Muerte ladder matchup between himself, the Young Bucks, and The Death Triangle. Check out what he had to say about each critically acclaimed matchup below.

Having the ladder match and Will Ospreay match back to back:

I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. And after completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, ‘Hey, don’t go thinking you’re 100% again.

Says he is still feeling the effects of each match: