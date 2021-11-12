Kenny Omega did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event where he will be defending the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Adam Page in the headliner. Here are some of the highlights:

Bringing Page into the Bullet Club:

“We don’t just bring just anyone into our group,” Omega says. “If there is one area where the Bucks and I have really honed in, it’s realizing the types of people that have potential for greatness in professional wrestling. This industry has no set of rules or a template for what creates a star. All you need is that raw talent, and it was clear Hangman had that. “Hangman had a never-say-die attitude, incredible athleticism and a very clean slate in terms of major injuries. He had this southern cowboy-ish nature, and a personality behind the scenes—one that people now see on camera—of a very lovable human being. We knew this guy was going to be an elite performer. And once AEW came along, we knew this company was meant for him.”

Their program: