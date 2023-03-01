Kenny Omega has nothing but love for Sami Zayn.

The Cleaner spoke about his relationship with the former Honorary Uce during his recent chat with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, where he looked back on their time together in Japan and how happy he is that Zayn is finally showing the world what he can do in WWE. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he loves Sami Zayn like a brother:

I love him (Sami Zayn) like a brother… My greatest dormitory experience and possibly one of my greatest experiences ever just in wrestling was being able to kind of dorm with him in Japan and it was hanging out during the days, doing the matches at the nights and then just kind of sitting and chilling and watching old 80s, 90s action movies. Those are moments I’ll never forget.

Says he is proud that Zayn is finally showing the world what he can do in WWE:

I’m just so proud that I’ve been able to have incredible matches with him, done some incredible work, proud that I can call him a friend, proud that he’s doing so well and finally showing everyone just how good he really is. Again, sweet human being. It’s the entire purpose of this shirt was for incredible reasons so, Sami for Syria in case you guys don’t know, wonderful cause. Sami’s doing some great things though and yeah, there’s many ways to be a help and donate to a great cause.

Elsewhere in the interview Omega spoke about his role as an Executive VP for AEW and how he misses the days of just being a talent. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)