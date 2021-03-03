AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up his exploding barbed wire deathmatch with Jon Moxley at this Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls the exploding barbed wire deathmatch an incredible concept:

The idea itself is incredible. You touch the ropes and they explode. This is a match that was made famous about 30 years ago in FMW. It’s not like a cage match where you have a pretty good idea about what you’ll see. With this, there are going to be so many unexpected parts.

How he’s constantly attempting to challenge himself:

No matter the idea, regardless of the outrageousness of it, you can’t shock Moxley. He’ll say, ‘You really want to do some of this stuff? What’s wrong with you?’ Then he’ll say, ‘OK.’ And he speaks from a place of confidence. He has a full commitment with no hesitation, which is what you need in a match like this. I’m just trying to make my tool chest as big of a tool chest as you can do. I’m constantly challenging myself in all sorts of manners within wrestling.

Says he wanted to differ from his MOTY persona in NJPW: