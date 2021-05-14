AEW and IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega recently shared some collectible merchandise on his Twitter account and tells fans that all proceeds will go towards a border collie rescue facility in Canada. The Cleaner writes, “Great cause! Match-Used & Autographed Turnbuckle (1/12) from the Rebellion PPV, signed by @IMPACTWRESTLING & @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX, is on @ebay. Proceeds will go to @hullshaven, a Border Collie Rescue facility in Winnipeg.”

Rising star Anthony Ogogo was also active on Twitter today where the former boxing sensation shared his new AEW theme done by Mikey Rukus. He states, “I have the best music in wrestling FACT! @MikeyRukus is a genius. He asked me what I wanted, I said “Have you seen Peaky Blinders?”. He said “Hold my beer.” One day later we had it. I added the Big Ben chimes. This song hits different.”