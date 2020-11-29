AEW superstar and Executive VP Kenny Omega recently spoke with Forbes to hype his new supplement line with REDCON1 and talk all things pro-wrestling, which included his thoughts on competing as a tag wrestler, and reveals the WWE stars he’d like to work. Highlights are below.
Getting to compete in AEW’s stacked tag team division:
I look back on my first year and would grade it very, very favorably. In AEW, we have the best tag team wrestling in the world. I considered it an honor to be competing in the tag team division and working with so many talented teams. I feel sorry for anybody who cannot understand that it is every bit as important to be competing in [AEW’s] tag team division as it is to be wrestling as a singles performer for a world championship.
Opponents he hopes to face outside of AEW, including several top WWE guys:
AJ [Styles] and I worked together in New Japan. He saved me in a lot of ways when I was thinking about possibly getting out of wrestling. He was there for me to help point me in the right direction and I think he would be a great opponent. The New Day, those guys would be a lot of fun to work with. I get compared a lot to Seth Rollins. Seth is a great wrestler and I think we could have some really great matches together. I just want to work with good people—not good people in the sense that they’re only talented in the ring, but people who are genuinely good dudes who the fans would want to see me wrestle. At the end of the day, I’d just want to wrestle the opponents who would make fans the most excited because that’s really what it’s all about.