AEW superstar and Executive VP Kenny Omega recently spoke with Forbes to hype his new supplement line with REDCON1 and talk all things pro-wrestling, which included his thoughts on competing as a tag wrestler, and reveals the WWE stars he’d like to work. Highlights are below.

Getting to compete in AEW’s stacked tag team division:

I look back on my first year and would grade it very, very favorably. In AEW, we have the best tag team wrestling in the world. I considered it an honor to be competing in the tag team division and working with so many talented teams. I feel sorry for anybody who cannot understand that it is every bit as important to be competing in [AEW’s] tag team division as it is to be wrestling as a singles performer for a world championship.

Opponents he hopes to face outside of AEW, including several top WWE guys: