Earlier today a fan on Twitter wrote about their dream match scenario, which would have involved current AEW world champion Kenny Omega and WWE Hall of Famer/Hardcore legend, Mick Foley.

The Cleaner would respond to the post and reveal that the dream matchup was actually under consideration a few years ago, but never came to fruition. He adds that he too thinks the showdown would have been something special.

Omega writes, “Little known fact is that this almost happened a few years back. Ended up as a fun mic battle instead. Would’ve been something special.”

