Kenny Omega has made a significant commitment to New Japan Pro-Wrestling ahead of his upcoming IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at Wrestle Kingdom 21.

The AEW star is scheduled to challenge Yota Tsuji for the title at the January 4 event inside the Tokyo Dome, and he’s already thinking about what his schedule would look like if he leaves Japan with the championship.

During a recent interview with NJPW’s official English-language website at NJPW1972.com, Omega explained that he learned from the criticism surrounding Konosuke Takeshita’s reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, particularly regarding the amount of time Takeshita spent competing outside Japan.

“I’m very cognizant of when (Konosuke) Takeshita was the title holder and there was concern that the fans felt he had misplaced his priorities, that he needed to appear more for the Japanese fans. That was a real learning experience for me,” Omega said. “As much as I want to hold that belt on American television, I can’t abandon the fans that supported me here.”

Omega went on to make it clear that winning the championship would mean putting NJPW ahead of his existing AEW commitments.

“So if I become the champion in New Japan, that becomes my number one priority. I have contract with AEW, but it is 50:50 and it’s time to stop thinking that this is one sided,” he continued. “So my commitment is that if I am champion, New Japan matches will be prioritized over my AEW schedule, and I will face any rightful challenger that comes my way. I want to strengthen all sides on this relationship.”

Omega earned his championship opportunity by defeating Tsuji and Oleg Boltin in a three-way match at NJPW Power Struggle 2026. He specifically pinned Tsuji to secure the victory, sending a message to the reigning champion ahead of their Tokyo Dome showdown.

If successful at Wrestle Kingdom 21, Omega would capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time in eight years.

Elsewhere in the interview, Omega discussed the working relationship between AEW and NJPW, emphasizing the benefits of wrestlers gaining experience in both promotions.

According to Omega, AEW performers can benefit from NJPW’s touring schedule, including untelevised events and the camaraderie that develops while traveling together. Meanwhile, Japanese talent can gain valuable experience working in front of American television audiences.

“AEW presents a huge opportunity for wrestlers that have appeal in New Japan to cross over and make more TV appearances, to get into movies. Like Hirooki Goto has done, we can help take that to another level,” Omega said. “And it’s different to wrestle on TV with different camera setups, with commercial breaks, all of that.”

Omega believes both companies should continue taking advantage of those opportunities rather than treating the relationship as a one-way arrangement.

“So there’s a lot of valuable experience to be gained on both sides, and as much as we should send more guys to Japan to allow for that experience, and top stars with it, I also think we should use New Japan stars in the same way and allow them to have the full experience in the United States, and have them learn how best to attract fans in a predominantly English and Spanish speaking audience,” he continued. “You really can’t compare with how different America and Japan is, so that’s what makes the relationship so effective if we can make the best use of it.”