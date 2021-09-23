Last night’s historic AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special on TNT opened up with world champion Kenny Omega taking on Bryan Danielson in a dream match that had the sold-out crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the edge of their seats. The bout ended in a 30-minute time limit draw, with the tease of a rematch being set up for later down the line.

However Omega doesn’t seem to think a rematch with Danielson is necessary. The Cleaner took to Twitter writing, “Ain’t gonna be no rematch.”

In attendance for last night’s Grand Slam was actor/wrestler Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), who called the spectacle a home-run for AEW before joking that he helped the Elite sell out their 2018 ALL IN pay per view. He writes, “Absolutely blown away by the entire @AEW outfit. Grand Slam was a grand slam. And to think… all of this happened because I sold out the Sears Center in 2018.”