Kenny Omega Says They’re Close To Revealing Footage For AEW Video Game, Compares It To Nintento 64 Classics

AEW superstar Kenny Omega spoke to CBR to talk all things pro-wrestling, including giving some details on the AEW Video game. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compares the game to old N64 classics wrestling simulations:

Right now everything’s in a very preliminary phase. I can’t talk too much about it, of course, because I really want to have something of material to show people when the time is right. And we’re working at such an incredible pace right now. I think maybe we’ll have something to show sooner than what people would expect. Not saying anything playable, but at least something to show people. For me, I believe there needs to be a sense of being in the ring, that you’re controlling your favorite wrestler or controlling your create-a-character. But it’s not so much a simulation where the movements are slow. I want to recapture the sort of fun factor that we used to have back in the day, whether it be WWF WrestleFest, WWF No Mercy, WWF WrestleMania 2000, Virtual Pro Wrestling 1 and 2. I want a very simplified system that allows for pick up and playability. However, I want the moves and the structure of the game to be so crisp and the potential for it to be deep, to the point where you can have a match that actually resembles something of a pro wrestling match where the moves look the way they should, the characters move the way they should.

How no matter what the game needs to be fun: