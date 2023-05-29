Kenny Omega has major praise for Kurt Angle.

The Cleaner showed his respect to the Olympic Gold Medal winner on Twitter after an account asked fans who would win in a matchup between the two superstars when they were at their peak. Omega shares that anytime he needs to learn something about pro wrestling he studies tape of Kurt Angle rather than watching himself because he believes that Angle was the best for a reason.

“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match.”

Angle has yet to respond to Omega’s praise but he did respond to the original post asking who would win between the two. The WWE Hall of Famer writes, “That’s a tough one!!!!”However, Angle has been very complimentary of Omega in the past.

Check out the tweets below.