AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is set to return to work at tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite taping in Dayton, OH.

As we’ve noted, Omega, who is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions with The Young Bucks, has been dealing with visa issues, and has not been on AEW TV since January 11, the night The Elite won the titles from Death Triangle.

In an update, a new report from Dave Meltzer notes that Omega’s visa issue has been resolved, and he is coming back to work tomorrow night at Dynamite.

There’s no word yet on what role Omega will have on the show but now that he’s back, AEW will likely move forward with Top Flight and AR Fox challenging The Elite for the World Trios Titles.

