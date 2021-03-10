AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is set to return to Impact Wrestling for a major title vs. title match at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore announced on tonight’s Sacrifice go-home edition of Impact that Saturday’s Sacrifice main event will feature Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a match to unify the titles.

The winner of the Swann vs. Moose title unification match will then advance to the Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24 to face Omega in another title unification match, to unify the AEW and Impact titles.

The storyline is that Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis was the one who put the Rebellion main event together. Callis was later seen talking to Omega on the phone, telling him everything went as they had planned it.

There’s no word yet on if there will be just one World Champion between AEW and Impact after Rebellion, but that is what is being implied here.

Stay tuned for more on Sacrifice and Rebellion. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Impact main event segment:

