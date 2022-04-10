AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today and shared a clip of an old matchup he had with El Generico during their stints in DDT Pro. The promotion featured some high-octane action as well as a blend of comedy bouts and spots, with the comedy sometimes rubbing certain fans the wrong way.

The Cleaner writes, “This is DDT. So are the clips of comedy matches that are often posted. It isn’t one style. Never was. I hope more of what I did back then surfaces. If not, I hope Takeshita can soon show the true range of a DDT wrestler.”

Responding to Omega’s praise was WWE superstar Sami Zayn (definitely not El Generico, as they are two different people and Generico now lives in Tijuana.) Zayn states that the times he had in DDT Pro were some of the best in his life, even adding that the promotion taught performs how to be complete pro-wrestlers. His full statement reads, “Everyone should be so lucky to have worked in DDT! The versatility, creativity & adaptability – that’s what it means to be a COMPLETE pro wrestler. I think we always had that in common. That may be why we clicked as opponents & as friends. Truly some of the best times of my life.”

Check out the exchange, as well as a clip of the match, below.