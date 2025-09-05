Kenny Omega surfaced on social media on Thursday to address the speculation surrounding his expected absence from AEW programming.

On Thursday night, the former AEW World Champion responded to a report claiming that his stretcher job at the end of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was designed to write him off television ahead of a planned hiatus.

The report stated that Omega would be taking time off, including a trip to Japan.

While not outright denying he will be sidelined, Omega pushed back on the framing of the report and clarified the nature of his break.

“Time off? Specialized hospital visits and work that had been planned for a year, but sure, let’s bait the trolls,” Omega wrote via his official X account. “I’m just trying to improve what I can and represent the company in a positive way while not performing. Don’t be misleading with headlines, please and thank you.”

The report in question also mentioned Omega’s involvement with the Tokyo Game Show later this month. At this time, there is no word on when he might return to AEW television.