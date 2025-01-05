Kenny Omega made his return to the ring at Sunday’s NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view event.

During his entrance, Omega had a special “Final Fantasy” inspired entrance, which you can see below:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1875803117075251268

During the main event of the show, Omega defeated Gabe Kidd in a brutal match filled with high-impact spots, bloodshed, and a lot of personal rivalry.

In the match, several tables were broken, including one in a powerbomb from Omega onto Kidd, and another in a brainbuster from Kidd to Omega. Steel chairs and brutal chair shots to the head were also featured during the match.

Despite Omega’s signature V-Trigger not being enough to finish Kidd, the match escalated further as Kidd kicked out at one. Omega’s Kamigoye and the One Winged Angel secured his victory.

This marked Omega’s first in-ring action since December 2023.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1875808445217038384