Kenny Omega is very excited about this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which will see the promotion debut in his hometown of Winnipeg.

Omega spoke with the Winnipeg Free Press to promote Dynamite, a show that will see The Cleaner and the rest of the Elite compete in a triple-threat Trios match for the AEW Trios Championship. Also wrestling will be the division champs, The House of Black, and the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by fellow Winnipeg native Chris Jericho.

During the interview, Omega opened up about how he always pictured AEW being an international product, something he has really wanted since its inception back in 2019.

When AEW became a thing, we always thought ‘Boy, wouldn’t it be cool if this really was an international wrestling product.’ And not only international by how you consume it via television or internet, but I really wanted to do live shows all around the world. For one of our first international shows, and one of our first Canadian shows, to be in my hometown is a really cool thing and I’m sure Chris [Jericho] has a very similar feeling towards it.

