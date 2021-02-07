AEW world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today to comment on pro-wrestling star Alex Shelley missing the recent Hard To Kill pay per view, stating that Shelley is “lucky” he didn’t show up because he was going to “pay him back.” His full tweet reads, “This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky.”

This guy always wrestled me like he wanted to kill me. I was gonna pay it back on Impact. He’s lucky. https://t.co/6KlXdPac0i — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 6, 2021

Also active on Twitter today was FTR’s Dax Harwood, who shared an interview with commentator Jim Ross praising him as a talent who is fundamentally sound. Harwood’s response was, “Jim Ross praises AEW talent for his in-ring work & mind for the business” isn’t buzz worthy enough to the internet, so this story won’t catch fire. “Jim Ross criticizes wrestlers over dive”, LET’S TALK ABOUT THAT!”