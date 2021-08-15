Last night’s AAA TripleMania XXIX pay per view saw the Cleaner Kenny Omega successfully defend his AAA Mega championship against top challenger Andrade El Idolo, and featured appearances from Konnan, who stood in Omega’s corner, and the legendary Ric Flair, who accompanied Andrade.

During the match Konnan and Flair got involved, which ended with Flair attacking Omega with his signature chops, and putting Konnan in the figure-four leg lock. Omega still managed to pull off the victory thanks to the actions of the heel referee, a common trope in AAA matchups.

Omega has since taken to Twitter to let Andrade know that he made things personal. He writes, “Hey @AndradeElIdolo, I’ll admit it. You’re tough, you came close. But that stunt with @RicFlairNatrBoy? Not in 2021, and not in my ring, pal. You made it personal.”

Later in a post show promo Omega stated that he wished he had attacked the Nature Boy, and nailed him in the face with a V-Trigger knee. Hear those comments below.

There you have it. https://t.co/fRnEUsGaPu — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 15, 2021