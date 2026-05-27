Cigars aren’t for everyone.

They definitely aren’t for “The Cleaner.”

Kenny Omega recently spoke about smoking a cigar for his elaborate entrance during the Stadium Stampede match at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view this past Sunday night in Queens, New York.

The Elite member told the story behind the cigar in his entrance in the latest episode of the Being The Elite video blog series (see video below).

Featured below is an excerpt from a conversation Omega had with Brandon Cutler during the new episode:

Brandon Cutler: “How does it (the cigar) taste?” Kenny Omega: “Like tree sap!” Brandon Cutler: “Kenny has never had a cigar in his life.” Kenny Omega: “A cigar, a smoke, a joint, whatever you want to call it. Look, it’s about my image. I was trying to clean up my image and look real cool to everyone, and now I’m the coolest kid in town. Did I light this myself? No. Did I prep this myself? No. Do I know how to smoke it? No.”

Omega also mentioned how Cody Rhodes had a fondness for cigars during his time as part of The Elite.

“We once had a member of The Elite that was all about cigars,” he said. “I just feel like there’s a hole in my heart, you know right we gotta fill this thing.”