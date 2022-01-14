AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega was recently named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Wrestler of the Year for 2021, a ranking that is separate from PWI’s Top 500 list, and an accolade voted on entirely by the fans.

Today the Cleaner took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his latest achievement, adding that his competition (Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Big E were close) only made him work that much harder. He writes, “Critical success is a great thing, but there’s nothing like being the fans’ choice as the best wrestler of 2021. Thanks to all that participated in the vote. Also a big thank you to the competition. You folks had the best year of your careers so it made me try a smidge harder.”

Aside from his run as AEW champion Omega had a brief stint as world champion for IMPACT Wrestling. Check out his tweet below.