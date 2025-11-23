“You’ve GOTTA give the people what they want!”

It’s the catchphrase that you must use when people who are best friends have big dramatic hugs inside the squared circle.

Even when it doesn’t involve The Best Friends.

During the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view on Saturday night, November 22 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks buried the hatchet and shared an emotional hug, prompting Excalibur to shout out the aforementioned catchphrase on commentary.

For those who missed it, check out the detailed recap of the $1,000,000 trios match and eventful post-scene atmosphere that followed:

$1,000,000 Trios Match

Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks

Who leaves the Prudential Center with an extra $1,000,000? It’s time to find out, as the high-dollar trios match is up next. The pre-match video package airs to get fans ready for one of the featured matches of tonight’s pay-per-view event.

A Wheel of Fortune-style entrance suggests the Young Bucks are looking to earn a million bucks as they head to the ring for our next match. Josh Alexander makes his entrance next, before the crowd pops heavy for Jurassic Express as ‘Tarzan Boy’ plays throughout the arena.

Kenny Omega heads to the ring after that to an enormous pop of his own. The bell sounds after the ring introductions and our high stakes trios tilt is now officially off-and-running. Perry and Nick Jackson kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

Things quickly spill out to the ringside area, where Perry takes control on offense. He sends Nick to the mat with an arm drag, but a double dropkick goes nowhere as they stand off. Tags made to Luchasaurus and Matt. Luchasaurus takes Matt down with ease before sending him to the ropes, chopping him as well as Josh and Nick down easily.

He brings Matt to the corner for a tag to Perry, and a double-team leads to a dropkick by Perry for a near-fall. Perry keeps an arm wringer on Matt as he tags in Omega, who drops onto the arm for added damage. The two head to the ropes where Josh tags himself in, laying some shots into Kenny.

Omega then sends him to the outside for a dive. He brings Alexander back into the ring, but Josh goes after the leg he attacked previously to keep Omega down. Tag made to Matt, with Nick tagging in for a double-team on their old friend, until he takes the Bucks to the mat not once but twice. They end up on the outside.

Omega looks for a dive, only to be cut off by Alexander. Omega fights back for a hurricanrana sending Alexander out of the ring, before landing a dive onto all three men. He brings Nick back in the ring before Perry tags in, but things come down for him as Alexander catches him on a dive attempt to slam the former Jungle Boy onto the apron.

Perry is brought back in as Matt tags in, only to go after Omega on the outside before the Bucks land Risky Business for a two count. Matt hits the ropes for a lariat, taking Perry down for another near-fall before tagging in Alexander, who goes back to work on Jack before getting a two count of his own.

He sends Perry to the ropes but takes a lariat by Perry for his troubles. Josh fights back to send Perry back to the ropes, but once again this proves costly as Perry catches him with a DDT. Tag made to Luchasaurus and to Matt, as Luchasaurus takes Alexander and the Bucks out with clothesline.

A double chokeslam is intercepted by Alexander, who takes a chokeslam for his effort. He lands one on the Bucks before hitting a standing moonsault on Matt for a two. Luchasaurus fights off The Bucks some more before Josh gets the tag, going after the big man before Omega gets involved as well off a tag.

Things break down as all six men go at it, with Perry taking a backbreaker by Alexander before Luchasaurus takes him out. Destroyer by Matt is followed by a running knee by Omega. Everyone is down but we see Omega Alexander back on their feet, trading strikes with the ring finally cleared. Alexander cinching in the ankle lock.

The Bucks add insult to injury with a BTE Trigger before diving onto Jurassic Express on the outside. Back in the ring, Omega narrowly gets to the ropes to finally force a break. Matt makes a tag but falls victim to a TK Driver by Perry as Omega gets a close two-count.

We see a Countdown to Extinction get blocked, but Alexander takes a running knee. Nick gets sent out of the ring as Jurassic Express land Countdown to Extinction on Matt. Alexander breaks the pin at the last second. Alexander is sent out out of the ring.

The Bucks end up landing a series of superkicks, including one on Alexander by accident. Whoops. The shot sends “The Walking Weapon” out to the floor. Back in the ring, Perry rolls up Matt. Nick breaks it up. Nick and Matt hit a BTE Trigger after that for the win.

Winners of $1,000,000: Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks

The Elite Reunites

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. Don Callis gets on the mic and says they’re rich one more time. They’re now part of the family, let’s go celebrate. The Bucks take their money in the satchel and head off with Callis.

It looked like things were going to be over there. But they weren’t. Not by a long shot. Alexander and the rest of the family attack the leg of Kenny Omega. The Bucks turn back to see the 5-on-1 attack. The Bucks are conflicted, but they still choose to leave with Don Callis.

Or do they? No. No, they don’t. They ultimately decide against it, instead turning and charging back to the ring, where they take on the Don Callis Family, clearing the ring and helping out their former Elite brother Kenny Omega. The Young Bucks stand opposite Jurassic Express as Perry and Luchasaurus extend their hands.

After a healthy pause, they shake hands. The Young Bucks try and extend a hand to Omega. Omega smacks the hands away, but they end up hugging instead. The crowd goes absolutely insane for this, as The Elite are finally back together. Callis steals the money and runs. Omega collapses, sparking health concerns as the show moves on.