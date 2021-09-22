AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and said he believes 90% of the WWE roster wants to join AEW.

Omega commented on the appeal of AEW and why wrestlers like Jon Moxley, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson wanted to sign with the company.

“It’s all about taking a different approach to wrestling, and the fact that the wrestlers are very good. Fortunately, the fans understood [AEW],” Omega said, translated by Google. “And to put it a step further, the wrestlers who were actually performing in WWE began to think, ‘I would like to do this kind of professional wrestling again.’ [Jon] Moxley, CM Punk, and Daniel Bryan all came here in search of what professional wrestling should be.”

Omega said more wrestlers will come from WWE to AEW in the future, noting that he believes 90% of WWE’s wrestlers want to be in AEW.

“Absolutely, more will come out in the future. I think about 90% of wrestlers in WWE want to be in AEW,” Omega said.

Omega was also asked about who he would sign from WWE. He named WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a potential showdown between the two.

“There are already a lot of people coming… So I don’t really know who. If I was forced, I’d say Roman Reigns. I think it’s a good opportunity to prove who the real champion is,” Omega said.

Omega will face Danielson in a non-title match during tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.