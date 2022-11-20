In a video promo shown at Sunday’s NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over event, Kenny Omega announced his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and issued a challenge to Will Ospreay for a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

Ospreay agreed to the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match.

After losing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4, 2019, Omega last competed for NJPW. He then signed with AEW.

Here is the current card for the event:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. TBA

NJPW World Television Championship tournament finals: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita

IWGP Women’s Championship match: KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano