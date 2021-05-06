AEW, AAA, and IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter following last night’s Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on TNT, where the Cleaner joked that the highly-anticipated show delivered on all aspects simply because he made an appearance. Omega writes, “I showed up to #AEWBloodAndGuts and you all got to see the gold and hear my wonderful voice. I’d say this show delivered and then some. 10/10.”

I showed up to #AEWBloodAndGuts and you all got to see the gold and hear my wonderful voice. I’d say this show delivered and then some. 10/10 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 6, 2021

Speaking of Blood and Guts…AEW released an epic promo from the Pinnacle featuring Tully Blanchard singing the success of his group’s big victory over Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.