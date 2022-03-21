AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today to tout his success in the hit battle royal video game, Fortnite. The Cleaner writes, “Never tried to play because I wasn’t interested in the building aspect. This is my first game ever and clearly, I had a blast. Solo duo Dub, baby! Thanks for the memories,

@FortniteGame.”

Never tried to play because I wasn’t interested in the building aspect. This is my first game ever and clearly, I had a blast. Solo duo Dub, baby! Thanks for the memories, @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/e3l7NOQ5I8 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 21, 2022

Fellow AEW star Keith Lee was trending all weekend as fans were joking about the type of man Lee was, with the majority of the tweets being comical or unique. Lee responded with, “I’ve been made aware of these “Keith Lee looks like the type” tweets….You guys….are funny lol.”